Long IslandCrime

Cops: 2 men injured in shooting outside Center Moriches supermarket

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Two men were shot in a parking lot outside a Lidl supermarket in Center Moriches on Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk County police.

The shooting happened around 4:05 p.m. at 812 Montauk Hwy., police said.

Officials said the shooting took place in the parking lot and not inside the store. An investigation is being conducted by the Suffolk police Seventh Squad.

One of those wounded was airlifted by a Suffolk Police Department helicopter.

There was no further information on the two men who were shot or their condition.

Because of the incident, Montauk Highway was closed in Center Moriches between Belleview Avenue and Mill Pond Lane for an investigation, police said. The area around the Lidl Supermarket was also closed off.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

