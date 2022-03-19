TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Nassau detective shot, wounded Copiague man

Nassau and Suffolk police at the scene of

Nassau and Suffolk police at the scene of a police-involved shooting on Buchanan Ave in Copiague on Saturday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting involving Nassau County police that occurred Saturday afternoon in Copiague in Suffolk.

According to a news release from Suffolk police, Nassau police were interviewing the suspect of an unidentified incident at his home on Buchanan Avenue in Copiague when the man threatened detectives with a knife. He was shot by a detective at 4:29 p.m., police said. Police didn't release the names of the officer or the man shot.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a native of West Virginia.

