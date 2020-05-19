A Tuesday afternoon shooting in Medford wounded two men who were later found in Coram, Suffolk police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 5:30 p.m. “reporting shots fired” in the parking lot of USA Gas, at 3173 Route 112 in Medford, police said Tuesday night in a statement.

Officers learned a victim left the scene in a vehicle.

“A man with a gun-shot wound was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Home Depot” on Middle Country Road in Coram, police said. A second male gunshot victim was later found at Lucky 7 Convenience on Route 112 in Coram, officials said.

The wounded men were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said. The names of the victims were not available.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls to investigators will be kept confidential, officials said.