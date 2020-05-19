TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Two men shot and wounded in Medford, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police officers Tuesday afternoon in Coram where

Suffolk police officers Tuesday afternoon in Coram where two men shot and wounded in Medford were later found, authorities said. Credit: James Carbone

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Tuesday afternoon shooting in Medford wounded two men who were later found in Coram, Suffolk police said. 

Officers responded to a 911 call about 5:30 p.m. “reporting shots fired” in the parking lot of USA Gas, at 3173 Route 112 in Medford, police said Tuesday night in a statement.

Officers learned a victim left the scene in a vehicle.

“A man with a gun-shot wound was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Home Depot” on Middle Country Road in Coram, police said. A second male gunshot victim was later found at Lucky 7 Convenience on Route 112 in Coram, officials said.

The wounded men were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said. The names of the victims were not available.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls to investigators will be kept confidential, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Bellone administration proposals to divert drinking water Bellone seeks to fill budget shortfall with water protection funds
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, delivering his daily briefing Cuomo: Medical providers in Nassau County can perform elective surgeries
John D. Norris died of coronavirus complications on John D. Norris: 'Pillar of the community' in North Babylon
A Long Island Rail Road conductor wears a Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Irene Haber, and her son David, acknowledge greetings New centenarian gets a surprise community parade
A consultant firm will work to shore up NIFA approves financial consultant for NUMC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search