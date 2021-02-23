TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Shots fired into car, passenger hurt in West Babylon, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at a gas station where

Suffolk County police at a gas station where a man sitting in a car was found with a bullet graze wound to the head early Tuesday morning.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting that wounded a man Tuesday in West Babylon.

Police said the man, identified as a 43-year-old from Wyandanch, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical in West Islip for treatment of a non-life-threatening graze wound to the head. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Police said the man was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota Camry making a left turn onto Dale Street from eastbound Edison Avenue when someone in another vehicle "fired shots" into the car at about 1:25 a.m. Police did not say how many shots were fired or what, if any, evidence was recovered during the investigation.

Detectives said the driver of the Toyota then went to a nearby gas station at the intersection of Straight Path and Little East Neck Road on the Wyandanch-West Babylon border, where an occupant in the Camry called 911.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday visited Medgar NY issues reopening rules for nursing home visits, movie theaters and weddings
Some of the vaccines disseminated at the Jones NY: Staff mishap renders some vaccine doses ineffective
Huntington Town Board member Joan Cergol at a Huntington to discuss limiting political activity of judges
Reynard Burns, public relations officer of the Claude Tuskegee Airmen included LIers who paid a price abroad and at home
It's not Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, just a Snowman Bernie chills in Northport
Nassau County legislator John Ferretti Introduced Nassau Legislature OKs referendum on elected assessor 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?