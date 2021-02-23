Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting that wounded a man Tuesday in West Babylon.

Police said the man, identified as a 43-year-old from Wyandanch, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical in West Islip for treatment of a non-life-threatening graze wound to the head. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Police said the man was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota Camry making a left turn onto Dale Street from eastbound Edison Avenue when someone in another vehicle "fired shots" into the car at about 1:25 a.m. Police did not say how many shots were fired or what, if any, evidence was recovered during the investigation.

Detectives said the driver of the Toyota then went to a nearby gas station at the intersection of Straight Path and Little East Neck Road on the Wyandanch-West Babylon border, where an occupant in the Camry called 911.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.