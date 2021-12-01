Suffolk homicide detectives have arrested a Flanders man in connection with the shooting death of a Moriches man outside his home Friday morning.

Michael Gilbert, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 37-year-old Tyrell Durham.

The shooting, about 1 a.m., was on Tall Oaks Circle in the Heatherwood apartment complex just south of Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk police.

Durham was declared dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was brought after being found, police said.

Police did not release details on a possible motive. Gilbert was expected to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.