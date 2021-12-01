TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Arrest made in shooting death of Moriches man outside his home, police say

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives investigating a

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Moriches Friday on Tall Oaks Circle.   Credit: Stringer News

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Suffolk homicide detectives have arrested a Flanders man in connection with the shooting death of a Moriches man outside his home Friday morning.

Michael Gilbert, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 37-year-old Tyrell Durham.

The shooting, about 1 a.m., was on Tall Oaks Circle in the Heatherwood apartment complex just south of Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk police.

Durham was declared dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was brought after being found, police said.

Police did not release details on a possible motive. Gilbert was expected to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

