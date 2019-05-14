A Hempstead man who shot and killed another man in 2018 near a Hempstead preschool program has been charged with murder, police said.

Savonn Dangerfield, 22, of Yale Street, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Lee, 23, of Roosevelt, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Lee was shot multiple times shortly after noon on Oct. 12, at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Stewart Avenue, police said.

The shooting started as a fight with other men, homicide Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick told News 12 Long Island in 2018. It was steps from the site of a Head Start program run by the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County, an antipoverty agency.

Police said Lee was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dangerfield was arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, according to online court records. He was ordered held without bail and his next court appearance is Thursday.