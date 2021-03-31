TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Three hurt, one critically, in Baldwin shooting, Nassau police say

The Nassau County police are investigating a shooting

The Nassau County police are investigating a shooting that took place at the intersection of Edna Court and Haig Street in Baldwin Tuesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Three young people were shot — one critically — in Baldwin on Tuesday night, Nassau police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Edna Court and Haig Street around 10:46 p.m. found one victim — a 17-year-old who had been hit in the torso, police said. He was brought to a local hospital in stable condition.

The two other victims, including the one who was most gravely wounded, were taken to a hospital before the officers arrived, police said.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, is listed in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, the police said.

The third victim, a 21-year-old man, is in stable condition after being shot in the arm, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Paul Feinman was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Paul Feinman, first openly gay judge on NY's high court, dies at 61
Elizabeth Hagood gets a COVID-19 vaccine outside the NY COVID-19 case rate among highest in U.S., CDC says
Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington, where LI venue owners see grants as way to restart the shows
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks during a news Cuomo signs bill to legalize recreational marijuana in NY
Harry Jones, an 11th-grader, had a successful diaper Teen collects more than 10,000 diapers for LI families
Aqueduct Racetrack. Third person charged in Aqueduct robbery that was 'inside job,' feds, NYPD say 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?