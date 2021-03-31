Three young people were shot — one critically — in Baldwin on Tuesday night, Nassau police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Edna Court and Haig Street around 10:46 p.m. found one victim — a 17-year-old who had been hit in the torso, police said. He was brought to a local hospital in stable condition.

The two other victims, including the one who was most gravely wounded, were taken to a hospital before the officers arrived, police said.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, is listed in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, the police said.

The third victim, a 21-year-old man, is in stable condition after being shot in the arm, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.