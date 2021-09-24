Cops: Man shot to death in Elmont

A man was fatally shot in Elmont on Friday, Nassau County police said.

County police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the rear of a home on Ruff Avenue near Madison Street at 5:15 p.m., authorities said. Police said they found the man, who was not identified, had been shot and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m.

Police asked that anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.