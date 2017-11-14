This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Farmingville man seriously hurt in one of 3 shootings, cops say

Suffolk County police said Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting Nov. 14, 2017, on Horseblock Road in Farmingville.  Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Two people were wounded in three separate shootings in Suffolk County late Monday, police said.

A man suffered serious injuries when he was shot after a dispute with two other men at Horseblock Road near Woodycrest Drive in Farmingville about midnight Monday, Suffolk County police said.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for serious injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

In Wyandanch, a man was shot once in the leg at 6:55 p.m. on North 21st Street near Nicolls Road, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on that shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

The third shooting occurred at 8:05 p.m. when shots were fired into a car in the driveway of a home on East Smith Street near Broadway in North Amityville, police said. There were no injuries, police said.

Anyone with information that shooting was also asked to call Crime Stoppers or the First Squad.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

