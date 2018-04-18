A would-be robber shot and critically wounded a clerk in a 24-hour food store in Freeport early Wednesday, police said.

Wearing a blue mask, the man entered the Family Gourmet Deli on North Main Street about 2:30 a.m. and fired his handgun without any provocation, police said.

“It was very quick,” Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun told News 12 Long Island. “He had demanded cash right when he walked in, and immediately fired two shots.”

One shot hit the victim in the upper torso and the other in the leg, police said. The clerk, 43, was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, police said Wednesday night.

The gunman ran off without taking anything and was last seen going north on North Main Street toward Leonard Avenue, police said. He appeared to be 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with an average build, police said, and was wearing dark sweatpants and a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

With Ellen Yan