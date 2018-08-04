Workplace fight ends in fatal shooting in Glen Head, police say
An employee fatally shot another worker during a fight at a Glen Head gas station Saturday morning, Nassau police said.
Police were called to the Citgo service station at D and R Automotive around 11:20 a.m. about the two employees involved in the fight, Nassau County police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.
One of the men pulled a gun and fatally shot the other employee, LeBrun said. Neither man was identified and police have not made an arrest.
“This is a classic case of workplace violence,” LeBrun said.
Police did not say what the argument that led to the shooting was about.
Nassau County police said they were questioning a person of interest in the shooting.
Police closed off Glen Head Road at the corner of Wall Street for most of the day Saturday for the investigation.
