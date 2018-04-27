A Hempstead man was convicted Friday of shooting his sister’s boyfriend, leaving a bullet that doctors say cannot be safely removed from his chest, the Nassau District Attorney’s office said.

Found guilty after jury deliberations of four hours, Christopher Glass, 40, faces up to 15 years in prison for six felonies — first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, prosecutors said. He was also convicted of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

But he was acquitted on felony charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause serious injury, online court records show.

The victim had gone to a Terrace Avenue apartment in Hempstead Village on July 29, 2016 to talk to Glass’ sister, but Glass went out and called the boyfriend to come over to talk, prosecutors said.

Glass then fired two shots, both bullets hitting the victim in the chest, and ran away, according to officials.

Nassau police arrested him in Hempstead on Feb. 7, 2017.

Glass’ defense attorney, Donald Rollack of Mineola, conceded that his client testified that he fired twice but said he will pursue grounds for an appeal, including how witnesses were handled and whether the village’s expensive ShotSpotter system failed to detect gunfire in this case.

Rollack said he did not know what caused the dispute between the two men but lauded the jury in “really listening” to the evidence in acquitting his client of two felonies.

Prosecutors said Glass’ bail was set at $500,000 bail as he awaited a May 24 sentencing.

District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement that the prosecution of Glass is an example of how the county is committed to fighting gun violence: “This defendant could have killed his victim when he shot him in the chest, causing permanent injuries with a bullet that cannot safely be removed.”