TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 29° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 29° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Police investigate fatal shooting in Hempstead Village

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Hempstead Village on Monday night, Dec. 25, 2017, police said. The man, 35, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, a Nassau County police spokesman said. He was found on Terrace Avenue after the village's ShotSpotter system alerted at 6:21 p.m., the police spokesman said. (Credit: News 12 Long Island / Brad Trettien)

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Hempstead Village on Monday night, police said.

The man, 35, was shot “numerous times,” Nassau County police said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m., a Nassau County police spokesman said.

He was found on Terrace Avenue after the village’s ShotSpotter system alerted at 6:21 p.m., the police spokesman said.

Police did not release the man’s name on Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Smoke pours from the 35th floor of Carnegie Officials: 1 dead in Manhattan apartment fire
Firefighters from six departments respond a house fire 6 departments put down fire at LI house
Prasad Narasaiah, of East Meadow, bundles up to Cold week on way for LI, weather service says
St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan was packed for Thousands attend Christmas Mass at St. Pat’s
Daniel Coppolo, charged in connection with hit-and-run that DA: Suspect dragged woman in hit-and-run
Chris Grella, a consultant for Glen Cove, searches Beach contamination possible sources notified
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE