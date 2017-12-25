Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Hempstead Village on Monday night, police said.

The man, 35, was shot “numerous times,” Nassau County police said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m., a Nassau County police spokesman said.

He was found on Terrace Avenue after the village’s ShotSpotter system alerted at 6:21 p.m., the police spokesman said.

Police did not release the man’s name on Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

