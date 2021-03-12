Cops: Woman charged in shooting death of Aquebogue man

Suffolk County police on Friday arrested a woman in the shooting death of a man found in his Aquebogue home a year ago.

Donatila O’Mahony, 41, of Irving Street in Central Islip was charged with second degree murder in the death of Lee Pederson, 69.

On March 8, 2020, Riverhead Town police went to the Pine Avenue home of Pederson at 10:24 p.m. to check on his welfare, police said.

Police found him dead at the house and an autopsy by the Suffolk County medical examiner determined he was killed by a gunshot wound, police said.

O’Mahony will be arraigned at Supreme Court in Riverhead on Saturday.