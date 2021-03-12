TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Woman charged in shooting death of Aquebogue man

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Suffolk County police on Friday arrested a woman in the shooting death of a man found in his Aquebogue home a year ago.

Donatila O’Mahony, 41, of Irving Street in Central Islip was charged with second degree murder in the death of Lee Pederson, 69.

On March 8, 2020, Riverhead Town police went to the Pine Avenue home of Pederson at 10:24 p.m. to check on his welfare, police said.

Police found him dead at the house and an autopsy by the Suffolk County medical examiner determined he was killed by a gunshot wound, police said.

O’Mahony will be arraigned at Supreme Court in Riverhead on Saturday.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

The National Weather Service said Friday might begin LI forecast: Cooler and windy
Max Shafran, 11, and his father, Brad, from Father and son, Isles fans, make the Coliseum a destination
The Wong family of New Hyde Park, sat LI Asians say they fear for their safety after attacks nationwide 
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Commissioner of Nassau police officers honor Breitkopf on 10th anniversary of his killing
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, walks on the grounds Sens. Schumer, Gillibrand join calls for Cuomo to resign
A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared to Cuomo: NY must 'dramatically increase' vaccination capacity to meet Biden's goal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?