A 31-year-old North Amityville man riding in a car was shot "multiple times" and critically injured late Sunday night, police said.

Suffolk County police said the shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. as the car was making a left turn from Garfield Street onto Washington Avenue in North Amityville. The driver was unharmed, police said.

Police did not disclose if the victim was targeted — or if they believe the incident was random. It was unclear if the shots were fired from the street or from another vehicle and police did not disclose how many shots were fired, describing the number only as "several."

Following the shooting police said the driver drove to the nearby North Amityville Fire Department and said a fire department ambulance then transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of what were described only as "critical injuries." The victim’s condition was not clear Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.