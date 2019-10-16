Fight in North Bellmore ends in shooting, police say
A man was shot during a dispute in North Bellmore Tuesday night after he hit another man with a flashlight, Nassau police said.
The argument occurred near the intersection of Bellmore and Magnolia roads at about 11:45 p.m.
One man hit the other over the head with a flashlight, and the other retaliated by firing one round from a gun, striking his opponent in the posterior, police said.
Police released no further information Wednesday.
