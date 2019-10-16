TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Fight in North Bellmore ends in shooting, police say

Nassau County police at the scene of a

Nassau County police at the scene of a shooting in North Bellmore Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A man was shot during a dispute in North Bellmore Tuesday night after he hit another man with a flashlight, Nassau police said.

The argument occurred near the intersection of Bellmore and Magnolia roads at about 11:45 p.m. 

One man hit the other over the head with a flashlight, and the other retaliated by firing one round from a gun, striking his opponent in the posterior, police said.

Police released no further information Wednesday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Joaquin Molleturo, 7, and Ana Molleturo, 9, of Avoid the traffic: Fall fun without driving to the East End
Pat Benatar performs during the taping of Lifetime LI's Pat Benatar nominated for Rock Hall of Fame
Suffolk Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) joined immigrant rights Advocates fault 'public charge' rule for immigrants
Dr. Lawrence Wolfe, a pediatric oncologist at Cohen's Cancer drug for children in short supply
This Sea Cliff home is on the market Sea Cliff's 'Bird House' lists for $535,000
An NYPD patch. NYPD: Police sergeant dies by suicide in Queens
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search