A man was shot during a dispute in North Bellmore Tuesday night after he hit another man with a flashlight, Nassau police said.

The argument occurred near the intersection of Bellmore and Magnolia roads at about 11:45 p.m.

One man hit the other over the head with a flashlight, and the other retaliated by firing one round from a gun, striking his opponent in the posterior, police said.

Police released no further information Wednesday.