Long IslandCrime

Three shot at one-night rental house party in North Sea, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The scene of a shooting that left three people wounded early Tuesday in North Sea was a home rented out for one night in violation of town code, Southampton Town police said.

Southampton police Lt. Susan C. Ralph said investigators believed more than 20 people were at the party and that "multiple weapons" were on-site, but were still trying to determine how many people fired weapons.

Ralph said investigators were still trying to determine how many shots were fired, as well.

Police have not released the names of the victims and said that complicating the investigation was that all three took themselves to a hospital, with the most-seriously wounded victim then airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. All three suffered what police described only as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Ralph said "multiple" 911 callers reported shots being fired at the home on Long Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and said responding officers were met with partygoers fleeing the house. Detectives and State Police K-9 units conducted a search of the area, but police have so far made no arrests in the case.

The listed owner of the home declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.

But, Ralph said the home was rented for "one single night" in violation of town code — and said detectives were still in the process of locating and interviewing witnesses.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 631-702-2230. Tipsters can also call the Tips Hotline at 631-728-3454.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

