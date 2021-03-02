Police are investigating a shooting at a house party that left three people wounded early Tuesday in North Sea.

Southampton Town police said the shooting was reported in a 911 call at about 2:30 a.m. and said responding officers found three wounded and partygoers "fleeing the scene." Three were taken to a hospital for treatment of what police called "non-life-threatening injuries." Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said detectives and State Police K-9 units responded and searched for a shooter — or, shooters — but said no one was located and no arrests have been made.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 631-702-2230. Tipsters can also call the Tips Hotline at 631-728-3454.