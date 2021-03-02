TODAY'S PAPER
Three shot at house party in North Sea, Southampton police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating a shooting at a house party that left three people wounded early Tuesday in North Sea.

Southampton Town police said the shooting was reported in a 911 call at about 2:30 a.m. and said responding officers found three wounded and partygoers "fleeing the scene." Three were taken to a hospital for treatment of what police called "non-life-threatening injuries." Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said detectives and State Police K-9 units responded and searched for a shooter — or, shooters — but said no one was located and no arrests have been made.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 631-702-2230. Tipsters can also call the Tips Hotline at 631-728-3454.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

