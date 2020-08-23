Five killed, 26 injured in more gun violence in New York City, NYPD says

Five people were killed in New York and 26 people were injured as the gun violence that has plagued the city this summer continued over the weekend.

The victims include Priscilla Vasquez, 25, of Melrose, a mother of three who was fatally shot in the head early Saturday near the intersection of East Cortland Avenue and 152nd Street in the Bronx, police said, and Kadeem Street, 27, who was fatally shot in Coney Island early Sunday.

No arrests have been made in either case and both deaths remain under investigation, a spokeswoman for the NYPD said Sunday.

There have been 892 shootings reported in New York City through Aug. 16, according to the NYPD, an 82.1% increase over the same period in 2019. The added gun violence has led to a nearly 30% increase in city homicides as of early August of 2020 to 244 from 189 in the same period for 2019.

Street was killed and three other people were wounded by shooters who fired at least 20 rounds at them outside the Carey Gardens Houses on West 23rd Street Sunday morning. Police said the shooting may have been retaliation for a homicide that occurred a year ago.

Another man, Fabian Abney, 20, was found dead near the Coney Island Houses on West 25th Street on Saturday. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, police said.

A 34-year-old man who was shot was found in Queens Village just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police also said. He was transported to Franklin Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not made any arrests or identified the victim.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also in Queens, a 33-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Saturday. No arrests have been made in the death of Leonard Carlisle, who was shot in Jamaica. Carlisle, suffering from a gunshot wound, was found by police in the vicinity of Hillsdale Avenue and 207th Street and transported to Queens General Hosptital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.