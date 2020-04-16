TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

One man dead in early morning shooting in Amityville, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Amityville that left one man dead Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Suffolk police said they are also investigating shooting injuries to a second man, who, according to Amityville police, was later discovered wounded at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bethpage. Investigators said it was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related — or part of the same incident.

Amityville police said officers responded to a 911 call of a disturbance involving gunfire at a townhouse-style apartment complex on Park Avenue around 5:20 a.m. and discovered one male victim with gunshot wounds.

Suffolk police said that victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The second wounded person was then located at St. Joseph’s, police said.

Suffolk homicide detectives became involved because they investigate all shootings involving victims, but police said details are still emerging.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Health care workers tend to drive-in patients at Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Coronavirus: Your questions answered
Gov. Cuomo. Cuomo: Keeping NY 'on pause' due to coronavirus until May 15
Taking a standardized test. College Board wants to expand ways to take SAT 
The National Weather Service says Thursday will be sunny, Forecast: Sunny today, freeze watch tonight
Members of the Giangrande family, Michael Jr., his Mourners have sidewalk vigil for 'Mayor of Bellmore'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search