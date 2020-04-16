Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Amityville that left one man dead Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Suffolk police said they are also investigating shooting injuries to a second man, who, according to Amityville police, was later discovered wounded at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bethpage. Investigators said it was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related — or part of the same incident.

Amityville police said officers responded to a 911 call of a disturbance involving gunfire at a townhouse-style apartment complex on Park Avenue around 5:20 a.m. and discovered one male victim with gunshot wounds.

Suffolk police said that victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The second wounded person was then located at St. Joseph’s, police said.

Suffolk homicide detectives became involved because they investigate all shootings involving victims, but police said details are still emerging.