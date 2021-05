A 51-year-old man was "shot numerous times" in a Coram parking lot Wednesday night, and is being treated for serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

The shooting occurred at a lot at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Fife Drive at around 10 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.