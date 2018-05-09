TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Extra security at Riverside school after reports of shots fired

Police officers converge in Riverhead on Wednesday morning

Police officers converge in Riverhead on Wednesday morning after reports of gunshots in the area. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Riverside school was put on lockout status Wednesday and a police officer was assigned to the school as a precaution after reports of shots fired in the area, police and school officials said.

Southampton Town police said they got multiple reports of gunshots at 9:40 a.m. in the area of Brown Street and Goodridge Avenue.

No victims were found at the scene, but officers got a report later of a patient being treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for a superficial gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives went to the hospital and an investigation is continuing, police said.

The Phillips Avenue Elementary School, less than 1,000 feet from the area where the shots were reported, was put on lockout about 10:15 a.m., a school spokeswoman said.

Police said an officer would remain at the school for the remainder of the school day as a safety precaution.

