A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg while being robbed in Wyandanch early Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, Suffolk police said.

The Central Islip resident, whose name was not released, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the police statement said.

He was shot at about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Irving Avenue and Jackson Street, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives with the investigation should call 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.