Long IslandCrime

Central Islip man shot during Wyandanch robbery, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police and EMS were called to Irving

Suffolk police and EMS were called to Irving Avenue just east of Straight Path in Wyandanch early Saturday morning for a reported shooting victim.  Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg while being robbed in Wyandanch early Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, Suffolk police said.

The Central Islip resident, whose name was not released, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the police statement said.

He was shot at about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Irving Avenue and Jackson Street, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives with the investigation should call 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

