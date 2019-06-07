TODAY'S PAPER
LI man shot in leg in Wyandanch, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 32-year-old Medford man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Suffolk County police said he was shot in the leg Thursday night in Wyandanch.

The identity of the victim was not released. Police said First Squad detectives are investigating, but did not release details of the incident — except to say it occurred near the intersection of Washington Avenue and North 12th Street at 10:42 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

