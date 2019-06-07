A 32-year-old Medford man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Suffolk County police said he was shot in the leg Thursday night in Wyandanch.

The identity of the victim was not released. Police said First Squad detectives are investigating, but did not release details of the incident — except to say it occurred near the intersection of Washington Avenue and North 12th Street at 10:42 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.