Someone fired a bullet that hit a man sitting in a vehicle parked on a street in Wyandanch, inflicting non-serious injuries, on Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

The 26-year-old victim, who was parked on Winter Avenue near Nicolls Road at about 10:30 p.m., was taken to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Anyone who can help investigators should call 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.