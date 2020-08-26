Police are investigating three separate — and apparently unrelated — shots-fired incidents overnight in Suffolk County, including one in which a teen was shot in a drive-by shooting in Central Islip on Tuesday night and another that saw a woman struck inside her home in Greenlawn just after midnight Wednesday.

Neither of the injuries was life-threatening, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the shooting in Central Islip occurred on East Suffolk Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. A 17-year-old was shot in the leg, hit by bullets fired from what investigators described only as "a passing motor vehicle."

It was not clear if the teen was targeted. Police said he was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other reported victims.

Third Squad detectives are investigating that shooting, as well as a shots-fired incident that police said took place about 90 minutes earlier on Wilson Boulevard near Locust Street, also in Central Islip. The two locations are about 2½ miles apart.

Police said no one was injured and there were no reports of property damage, but said shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Detectives said there was no evidence to suggest the incident was related to the shooting that injured the 17-year-old. There also is no evidence to suggest either of the incidents is related to the shooting in Greenlawn, which was reported in a 911 call at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In that shooting, police said a 28-year-old woman was shot in the hip. She was struck while on the second floor of her home on Stuyvesant Street, near Broadway, by gunfire outside the residence. Police said several gunshots were heard.

The woman was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There were no other reported injuries.

Second Squad detectives are investigating that shooting and police said anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Anyone with information about either of the shooting incidents in Central Islip is asked to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers.

All calls will remain confidential, police said.