Long Island

Serial shoplifter arrested in South Farmingdale, Nassau police say

Edward Robinson, 35, of Wards Island, is to

Edward Robinson, 35, of Wards Island, is to be arraigned Wednesday. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Manhattan man wanted for violating parole on kidnapping and rape charges was arrested in South Farmingdale Tuesday after Nassau County police officers said they caught him stealing more than $1,400 in allergy medication from a Stop & Shop.

Police said Edward Robinson, 35, of Wards Island, was arrested by Eighth Precinct officers at 5:45 p.m. at the Motor Avenue store. The subsequent investigation linked Robinson to four prior thefts in Woodbury, Oyster Bay, Merrick and South Farmingdale, police said.

Police said Robinson, who was sought on an active New York City parole violation after violating terms of his release for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape, was spotted by an employee at the Stop & Shop "concealing allergy medication." The responding Eighth Precinct officers then saw Robinson "remove two bags of unpaid items from a shopping cart and exit the south doors passing all points of purchase without any attempt to pay for the items," police said in a statement detailing the arrest.

Further investigation linked Robinson to thefts at four other Stop & Shop stores, including: Jan. 5 at the store on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury; Jan. 6 at the store on Pine Hollow Road in Oyster Bay; Jan. 7 at the store on Windsor Avenue in South Farmingdale; and Jan. 14 at the store at Merrick Mall in Merrick, police said. Police did not detail the thefts in those cases.

Robinson is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

