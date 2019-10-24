TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Women stole from Freeport store, punched owner

Jennifer Steele-Taylor, left, and Jennifer Dadd.

Jennifer Steele-Taylor, left, and Jennifer Dadd. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two women were charged with stealing beauty supplies and assaulting the owner of the Freeport store who had confronted one of them after recognizing her from a previous episode, Nassau police said.

Jennifer Steele-Taylor, 36, of Baldwin, and Jennifer Dadd, 37, of Hempstead, have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

One of the pair was spotted by the owner of Ebony Beauty Supply taking items off the shelves but not paying for them on Sunday afternoon, police said.

After the owner of the West Merrick Road store asked to see the woman's purse as she was leaving, the shoplifter, police said, became enraged and punched the victim in the face before fleeing the store with the other woman.

As the women fled, the owner saw the second woman reach into the first woman's bag "and throw stolen store merchandise onto the floor," police said. The two women then got into a silver or gray car parked out front.

Both defendants are charged with felonies: robbery, assault and criminal mischief, according to police.

Steele-Taylor was previously arraigned; Dadd's arraignment is set for Thursday.

