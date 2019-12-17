TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

75 shopping carts stolen from Hampton Bays store, police say

Police are searching for the person -- or

Police are searching for the person -- or persons -- who stole approximately 75 shopping carts from outside this King Kullen store on East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays between Dec. 2 and 9. Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for the person — or persons — who stole approximately 75 shopping carts from outside a King Kullen store on East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays between Dec. 2 and 9.

Southampton Town and Suffolk County police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters can also use a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching for P3 Tips or submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The agreement with Southampton Town stipulates that the In East Quogue, drastic times call for geocubes
Defense attorney Steve Politi, left, speaks to Lawyers give powerful closing arguments in Scout death case
Pedestrians bundle up against the wind and cold Wintry mix Monday night to change to rain 
Thomas Spota, left, and Christopher McPartland arrive at Spota-McPartland jury sends 3 notes to judge as deliberations start
Wayne Warsaw. Former semi-pro footballer, Brentwood coach Warsaw dies
Conceptual rendering of the Jones Beach Energy and Jones Beach energy and nature center costs jump to $25M
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search