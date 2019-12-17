Police are searching for the person — or persons — who stole approximately 75 shopping carts from outside a King Kullen store on East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays between Dec. 2 and 9.

Southampton Town and Suffolk County police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters can also use a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching for P3 Tips or submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said.