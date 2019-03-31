A Deer Park man got into an argument Sunday morning with another driver over a parking space at a Massapequa ShopRite and chased a responding store security officer with a hunting knife before being taken into custody, Nassau County police said.

The ShopRite security officer saw John Harvey, 38, in a verbal spat with the other driver in the store parking lot on Sunrise Highway before stepping in, police said.

After being confronted by the security officer, Harvey ran back to his car and emerged with a large hunting knife, police said. He then chased the security officer through the parking lot, police said.

As he fled, police said, the security guard dropped his backpack. Harvey picked up the backpack, got back in his car and drove off, police said.

Nassau police officers were called to the scene at 10 a.m. and located Harvey, still in the parking lot.

Harvey was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday.