Long Island Crime

Teenager hit with hammer in Shoreham home invasion, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police at the scene of an early-morning

Suffolk police at the scene of an early-morning home invasion-style burglary in Shoreham Thursday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Newsday Staff
A woman was hit in the head with a hammer during an early-morning home invasion burglary in Shoreham, Suffolk County police said.

Police said six residents were in the Suffolk Down home when three men, one armed with what appeared to be a handgun, entered around 3 a.m. Thursday. They confronted the woman and a man, who live in a rear bedroom, and tried to steal a safe but dropped it as they fled, police said.

The woman, who is 18, was struck by one of the burglars. She was treated at a local hospital and has been released, police said.

Detectives believe the burglary was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

