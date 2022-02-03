TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Home in Central Islip shot up, wounding man inside, police say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A house in Central Islip was shot up Wednesday night, wounding a man inside, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Two bullets struck the man, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries for which he was hospitalized, the department wrote in a news release.

The shooting was at about 11:50 p.m. on St. Johns Street, between Woodlawn and Rossmore avenues, the release said. No one else was hurt.

The release didn't say whether there is any suspect, whether any one has been charged, whether a motive is known, and if so, what it is, where on the body he was struck, or other details.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

