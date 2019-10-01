TODAY'S PAPER
Coram man, 27, shoots to death his brother, 17, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who was shot by his adult brother in Coram Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

The 5:35 p.m. shooting occurred at a Judith Drive home, police said in a statement.

The suspect, 27, was not identified but was arrested, police said Tuesday night. They would not immediately say what he was charged with.

The suspect was “threatening his mother and other family members with a gun. The suspect shot and killed his 17-year-old brother,” police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

