Nassau County police charged a Hempstead man with first-degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of a man they said tried to stop an attempted robbery.

Police arrested Deshawn Martin, 25, about 12:40 p.m. in Freeport. He was charged in the Jan. 30 death of Santos Argueta, 49, at Antojitos Express restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead Village.

Video released by the restaurant owner, who shared it with Newsday, showed a man entering the restaurant, waving a gun and pistol-whipping a patron in the head.

Argueta ran at the gunman, the video showed, and the two struggled outside.

Police found Argueta with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Restaurant owner Abraham Hernandez, 24, told Newsday Argueta had been a familiar and friendly face. "He was a good person. He would come here and talk. I feel terrible about what happened."

Argueta moved to Hempstead Village in 2004 from El Salvador and worked in landscaping, said his brother, Jose Juan Argueta, 45.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Argueta is survived by three adult children. His body was to be flown Friday to Morazán, his home province in El Salvador, Jose Juan Argueta told Newsday. The family was trying to raise $15,000 to cover the cost. A GoFundMe page on Thursday morning showed $4,870 in donations. The family was unsure if they would be at Martin’s court appearance.

At a Saturday vigil outside the restaurant, Argueta was remembered as a hardworking, generous man by family and co-workers. "He had a big heart," said Joe Cappellino, 44, Argueta's landscaping boss. "He always shared whatever he had. If he had any food or drink, he would ask if you wanted some. He always did the right thing. He was a blessing."

Village trustee Clariona Griffith said Argueta's killing "doesn’t just kill one person, it kills the entire community."

Nassau police had scheduled a news briefing on the arrest at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Martin was set to be arraigned Thursday morning in First District Court in Hempstead. Court records did not list a lawyer for Martin.

With Lorena Mongelli and Keldy Ortiz

Check back for more on this developing story.