Long IslandCrime

Riverhead pair charged in Shirley man's shooting death, cops say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man and a woman, both from Riverhead, have been charged in the murder of Branzel Bonner Jr., who was found shot in the woods by Middle Country Road in Coram earlier this month, Suffolk police said.

Police found Bonner Jr., 25, of Shirley, on the morning of Dec. 2. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a statement.

Marcus Reid, 23, was arrested on Dec. 13; Monique Brown, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Both were arraigned this month in Suffolk County Court in Central Islip on charges of second-degree murder. Brown's attorney, George Hodgkinson Duncan, said Wednesday: "Miss Brown is 100 percent innocent and we are looking forward to expediting the process for an immediate trial."

"She was wrongly accused," Duncan said.

Brown's bail was set at $50,000 in cash, $150,000 bond or a $250,000 partially secured bond, the attorney said.

Reid returns to court on Feb. 16; his attorney, Gregory Grizopoulos, was not available to comment.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

