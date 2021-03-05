A 19-year-old Freeport man was found shot dead in a village park Thursday, prompting detectives to seek tips from the public that could help identify anyone responsible for the slaying, Nassau County police said.

The deceased man, found about 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cow Meadow Park, sustained "an apparent gunshot wound," police said in a statement Friday.

He was identified by investigators as Daniel Garcia-Carbajal.

Police did not disclose additional information in the case.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous, police said.