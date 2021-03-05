TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Police seeking tips after man found shot dead in Freeport park

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A 19-year-old Freeport man was found shot dead in a village park Thursday, prompting detectives to seek tips from the public that could help identify anyone responsible for the slaying, Nassau County police said.

The deceased man, found about 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cow Meadow Park, sustained "an apparent gunshot wound," police said in a statement Friday.

He was identified by investigators as Daniel Garcia-Carbajal.

Police did not disclose additional information in the case.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

Commuters wait for an LIRR train on the LIRR gets pushback about service cuts
Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo accuser: Officials downplayed my complaint
State Legislators on Friday approved a bill to Legislature passes bill to curtail Cuomo's pandemic powers
Nipa Shah, of Nesconsset, receives her COVID-19 shot 'I feel protected': LI vaccine sites expand access to COVID-19 shots
Hank Aaron, here in March 1967, hit at Notable sports deaths in 2021
Richard Roskell, 87, of Garden City, was able Homebound patients face obstacles getting vaccinated
Didn’t find what you were looking for?