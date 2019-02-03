TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Man shot, seriously injured while driving on Sunrise Highway

Suffolk police investigate after a man was shot

Suffolk police investigate after a man was shot and seriously injured while driving Sunday on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com
A 24-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon and seriously injured while driving on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was driving a Buick sedan eastbound near Straight Path when he was shot, police said in a news release, which did not identify the victim.

The man pulled his vehicle over, and his passenger called 911 at 2:04 p.m., police said. The man was transported to a hospital in serious condition. The passenger was not injured, police said.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com

Keshia Clukey covers Long Island education. She has been with Newsday since March 2018 and previously worked at the State Capitol in Albany covering education for Politico. A Plattsburgh native, she also has worked at a number of newspapers in the state including the Times Union in Albany, and has received a number of awards for her work from state and national press agencies.

