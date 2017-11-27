A Bellport man walked into the Sixth Precinct Sunday night in Selden with a gunshot wound to his arm, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the 26-year-old man was shot as he drove away from a dispute with several other men in a shopping center parking lot at 1245 Middle Country Rd.

He drove almost two miles to the precinct and arrived there at 10:17 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of the wound, which was not life threatening, police said.

Police did not release other details.