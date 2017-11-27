TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Bellport man, shot in arm, drives himself to precinct

Investigators at the Sixth Precinct in Selden on

Investigators at the Sixth Precinct in Selden on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, after a gunshot victim arrived there. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Bellport man walked into the Sixth Precinct Sunday night in Selden with a gunshot wound to his arm, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the 26-year-old man was shot as he drove away from a dispute with several other men in a shopping center parking lot at 1245 Middle Country Rd.

He drove almost two miles to the precinct and arrived there at 10:17 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of the wound, which was not life threatening, police said.

Police did not release other details.

