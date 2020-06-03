TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man arrested after pointing shotgun at group in Kings Park

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An argument in a Kings Park parking lot prompted one man to point a double-barreled shotgun at a group of people before he was arrested at his home a short time later, Suffolk police said.

Kenneth Kopek, 39, of Kings Park, is set to be arraigned Wednesday, charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, the police statement said.

The dispute happened in a commercial parking lot on Indian Head Road at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. It was not tied to demonstrations, police said, that are happening nationwide over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week that led to murder charges being filed against the officer who arrested him.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

