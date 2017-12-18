Police are investigating shots fired Sunday night in Roosevelt.

There were no reported injuries or property damage in the 7:43 p.m. incident, police said.

First Precinct officers received an alert from the ShotSpotter gun detection system and a 911 call, police said.

Upon arrival to the scene on Lenox Avenue, “multiple shell casings were discovered,” Nassau County police said Monday in a news release.

Detectives urge anyone with information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.