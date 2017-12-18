TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Nassau police probe shots fired in Roosevelt

By Newsday Staff
Police are investigating shots fired Sunday night in Roosevelt.

There were no reported injuries or property damage in the 7:43 p.m. incident, police said.

First Precinct officers received an alert from the ShotSpotter gun detection system and a 911 call, police said.

Upon arrival to the scene on Lenox Avenue, “multiple shell casings were discovered,” Nassau County police said Monday in a news release.

Detectives urge anyone with information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

