TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Shots fired for 2nd night in a row on same Bay Shore street, police say

Suffolk County police investigate reports of gunshots being

Suffolk County police investigate reports of gunshots being fired on Princeton Street in Bay Shore Tuesday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

For the second straight night, police said, someone fired gunshots on a street in Bay Shore.

Suffolk County police said Third Squad detectives are investigating the two incidents and trying to determine if they're linked and who's responsible.

The first gunshot report on Princeton Street was made in a 911 call Monday at 11:22 p.m., police said.

The second, also on Princeton, was reported in a 911 call Tuesday at 11:36 p.m., police said.

Police said no one was injured in either incident.

Police said shell casings were recovered at the scene after each incident, but did not release details related to the caliber of a weapon in each case and did not disclose whether investigators believe there was a specific target in either incident, or if the gunfire was random.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County police cordon off a portion of Cops: Roosevelt man charged in two killings
A driver of a pickup truck lost control, Cops: Drunken driver lands atop parked car
William Henry Johnson's artwork, including "Moon Over Harlem," Town displays work of painter whose art was almost destroyed
Dana Grossblatt, defense attorney, speaks about her client's DA: Murder suspect admits attack on victim 
Republican Keith Brown, left, and Democrat Michael Marcantonio Brown, Marcantonio set to square off in special election
Paul H. Johnson died Feb. 12. Paul H. Johnson, civil rights activist, dies at 90
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search