For the second straight night, police said, someone fired gunshots on a street in Bay Shore.

Suffolk County police said Third Squad detectives are investigating the two incidents and trying to determine if they're linked and who's responsible.

The first gunshot report on Princeton Street was made in a 911 call Monday at 11:22 p.m., police said.

The second, also on Princeton, was reported in a 911 call Tuesday at 11:36 p.m., police said.

Police said no one was injured in either incident.

Police said shell casings were recovered at the scene after each incident, but did not release details related to the caliber of a weapon in each case and did not disclose whether investigators believe there was a specific target in either incident, or if the gunfire was random.

Additional details were not immediately available.