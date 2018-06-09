A Coram man fired a rifle at a group of people in Middle Island Friday evening, injuring a teen, and then fled out of state in a pickup, police said.

New Jersey State Police found the pickup driving west on Route 80, heading toward the Pennsylvania border about 10 p.m., officials said. Authorities did not say if the suspect, Todd Gregory, 47, was apprehended, and referred inquiries to the New Jersey State attorney general.

A representative of the attorney general’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Gregory was parked in a white 2006 GMC pickup when he fired the rifle at a small group of people standing in front of a home on Half Mile Road about 6:40 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Gregory fired a bullet that shattered the back window of a parked car, sending fragments of glass that struck a 15-year-old boy in the chest and arm, police said. The teen was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Police said Gregory knew the group of people and may have been suicidal. Nassau County police, NYPD and New York State Police and state police from New Jersey and Pennsylvania began looking for Gregory’s truck and were warned he may be armed and dangerous.