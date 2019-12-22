TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Cops: Three face charges for shooting at East Meadow home in May

Anthony Moran, 20, Matthew Moore, 22, and Ahmad

Anthony Moran, 20, Matthew Moore, 22, and Ahmad Nadeem, 22, were arrested by Nassau County police and charged after authorities said they fired gunshots at an East Meadow home in May.   Credit: NCPD

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau County police have announced the arrest of three men charged for firing gunshots in May at an occupied East Meadow home.

Matthew Moore, 22, of Glen Head, and East Meadow residents Anthony Moran, 20, and Ahmad Nadeem, 22, have been charged in connection with the May 19 shooting, police said Sunday.

Moran faces a slew of charges including attempted assault, reckless endangerment and several other drugs and weapons offenses, police said.

Both Moore and Nadeem are facing charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree facilitation to commit a felony.

Police were called to the home on Second Street following reports of gunshots about 2:40 a.m. May 19. Investigators found three rounds had struck the home while residents were inside, but no one was injured.

Moran was arraigned on Aug. 18 and Moore on Sept. 10. Nadeem is expected to be arraigned in First District Court Sunday, police said.

