Long IslandCrime

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Elmont, Nassau police say

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Nassau County police said they are looking for a man seen near a vehicle that was hit with gunfire late Monday in Elmont.

A homeowner on James Street called police at 11:20 p.m. to report hearing shots fired, police said. The homeowner had seen a man in his driveway, pacing and talking on a cellphone, police said.

After the man left, the homeowner saw the rear, driver’s side window of a white vehicle on the street was shattered, police said. The vehicle does not belong to the homeowner, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

