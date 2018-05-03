TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
60° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

2 hurt by gunfire shot into Wyandanch home, Suffolk cops say

Suffolk County police respond to a shooting on

Suffolk County police respond to a shooting on Commonwealth Drive just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Two people in a Wyandanch home suffered minor wounds Wednesday night after shots were fired through the side of the house, Suffolk County police said.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m., police said.

The reports came from both calls to 911 and from ShotSpotter, technology that relies on sound equipment to locate the origin of gunfire, police said.

Police said officers determined that “multiple shots” were fired through the side of the home on Commonwealth Drive.

A 19-year-old female was struck once in the chest and an 18-year-old male was struck once in the leg, police said.

Police described both wounds as superficial and not life-threatening.

The victims were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the First Squad, at 631-854-8152, or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-220-8477.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Joseph Kitchings, 17, of Patchogue, is missing. Missing teen located, police say
R. Keith Michel, president, holds the plans for College to add building to waterfront campus
Hempstead Deputy Mayor Charles Renfroe assures residents at LI village closes 2 contaminated wells
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), seen in Washington, D.C., Commission to vote on NY black sea bass appeal
It will be mostly sunny Thursday over Long Weather: Today brings sun, highs in mid-80s
The new state police barracks in Hempstead, seen $17.5 million state police barracks opens in Nassau