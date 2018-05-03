Two people in a Wyandanch home suffered minor wounds Wednesday night after shots were fired through the side of the house, Suffolk County police said.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m., police said.

The reports came from both calls to 911 and from ShotSpotter, technology that relies on sound equipment to locate the origin of gunfire, police said.

Police said officers determined that “multiple shots” were fired through the side of the home on Commonwealth Drive.

A 19-year-old female was struck once in the chest and an 18-year-old male was struck once in the leg, police said.

Police described both wounds as superficial and not life-threatening.

The victims were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the First Squad, at 631-854-8152, or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-220-8477.