TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Second man arrested in Hempstead shooting, police say

Trevor Ford, 27, of Hempstead.

Trevor Ford, 27, of Hempstead. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Hempstead man was arraigned Friday on a charge of attempted murder after authorities said he and an accomplice shot at another man during an argument in May.

Trevor Ford, 27, and Kawand Cofield, 40, both of Hempstead, quarreled with the unidentified victim, 54, on May 19 at about 5:40 p.m., Nassau police said.

“The dispute quickly escalated after [Cofield] displayed a handgun and pointed it at the victim,” police said.

Ford fired two shots at the victim in a narrow hallway inside a building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, records show. The bullets narrowly missed the victim's head and struck the wall behind him, authorities said.

The victim called 911 to report the shooting, police said. It’s not known whether the victim knew the suspects or the nature of their dispute, police said.

Ford is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead and held on $250,000 cash and bond. He is due back in court Tuesday.

Ford's attorney, Timothy Aldridge of Levittown, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cofield was arraigned May 24 on second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. His next court appearance is July 24.

Cofield’s attorney, Lori Golombek of Mineola, did not respond to a request for comment.

With Robert Brodsky

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nick Barbera, center, owner of Stony Brook Harbor Forecast: Sunny, dry weekend on tap
A Suffolk County Police Department patch. Suffolk County PD to hold vehicle auction
Joseph Gallagher of Smithtown. Teacher charged with sex abuse, cops say
The Nassau County Police Department executes a search Man who fired shots surrenders, police say
Long Beach Police on the scene Friday where Cops: Body found on Long Beach shoreline
Paul LeSueur of Garden City for LI Life's Longtime coach, AD Paul LeSueur dies at 70
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search