A Hempstead man was arraigned Friday on a charge of attempted murder after authorities said he and an accomplice shot at another man during an argument in May.

Trevor Ford, 27, and Kawand Cofield, 40, both of Hempstead, quarreled with the unidentified victim, 54, on May 19 at about 5:40 p.m., Nassau police said.

“The dispute quickly escalated after [Cofield] displayed a handgun and pointed it at the victim,” police said.

Ford fired two shots at the victim in a narrow hallway inside a building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, records show. The bullets narrowly missed the victim's head and struck the wall behind him, authorities said.

The victim called 911 to report the shooting, police said. It’s not known whether the victim knew the suspects or the nature of their dispute, police said.

Ford is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead and held on $250,000 cash and bond. He is due back in court Tuesday.

Ford's attorney, Timothy Aldridge of Levittown, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cofield was arraigned May 24 on second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. His next court appearance is July 24.

Cofield’s attorney, Lori Golombek of Mineola, did not respond to a request for comment.

With Robert Brodsky