Shots fired at 2 Dix Hills homes from Northern State Parkway, police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Gunshots apparently fired from the Northern State Parkway hit a pair of adjacent homes in Dix Hills on Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting multiple shots fired on Woodedge Drive around 7 a.m., police said.

When they arrived, police said they discovered one bullet had hit the back of each house.

Police said the shots were fired from the eastbound lanes of the parkway, however no one inside the homes was hurt and the houses don’t appear to have been targeted.

Second Precinct police officers, a Canine Unit, Crime Scene Units, and State Police responded to the scene and assisted the Second Squad with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

