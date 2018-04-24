TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police: ShotSpotter leads to vehicle with bullet holes

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Responding early Tuesday to ShotSpotter activation, Fifth Precinct officers went to the 700 block of Crans Street in Elmont, where they found a parked, unoccupied vehicle with two bullet holes, Nassau County police said.

The ShotSpotter report came at 12:35 a.m., police said.

There were no reports of related injuries, said police, who asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 800-244-8477.

ShotSpotter is a system that detects gunshots and relays the location to police.

