Nassau police: ShotSpotter leads to vehicle with bullet holes
Responding early Tuesday to ShotSpotter activation, Fifth Precinct officers went to the 700 block of Crans Street in Elmont, where they found a parked, unoccupied vehicle with two bullet holes, Nassau County police said.
The ShotSpotter report came at 12:35 a.m., police said.
There were no reports of related injuries, said police, who asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 800-244-8477.
ShotSpotter is a system that detects gunshots and relays the location to police.
