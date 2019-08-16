TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Shrine of Our Lady of the Island in Manorville was vandalized, police say

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the vandalism of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Island earlier this month. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The desecration of a shrine in Manorville has touched off an investigation by hate crimes detectives.

Suffolk County police said "symbols and letters" were spray-painted on walls, benches and walkways at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Island, a 70-acre site located on Eastport Manor Road, sometime between Aug. 9 and 10.

The shrine, dedicated in October 1976, was established by the Missionaries of the Company of Mary as a center of Marian spirituality and devotion, according to the shrine's website, as well as to renew Catholic life in the Diocese of Rockville Centre "through liturgy, preaching and pilgrimages."

A prominent feature of the site is an 18-foot tall statue of Mary and the Christ child atop a huge boulder known as "The Rock." Set on one of the highest points on Long Island, the site features outdoor Mass at The Rock starting in late April and running through to the fall and also provides opportunities to participate in an outdoor Stations of the Cross and rosary walk.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can text "SCPD" and a message to "CRIMES" (274637) or email police at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The NYPD was seeking this person for questioning NYPD seeks 'person of interest' in rice cooker finds
Edward Weckerle of Centereach kayaks the waters of Weekly report: LI water quality improving
Bob Gruen, a Great Neck native who would Famed LI rock photographer recalls Woodstock, sans photos
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in July. 1600: Trump cajoles Netanyahu to bar 'Squad' pair
The William Miller House in Miller Place. New homes coming to 'small-town' LI community
HIA-LI president Terri Alessi-Miceli, seen on Nov. 29, $49,500 ad campaign will tout LI Innovation Park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search