A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night and charged with a hate crime for punching another 13-year-old boy in the face during a dispute at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station and making "biased comments," according to Suffolk County police.

The victim, who a news release said was not injured, and another teen, who both wear traditional Sikh headwear known as patkas, told Newsday earlier in the week that the teen had made anti-Sikh comments.

The arrested teen, whose name was not disclosed, was charged with aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor. He’s due to make a court appearance at Suffolk County Family Court at a later date, a police news release said.

Chazbir Singh Bedi, 13, told Newsday he was punched in the face by a teenager, one of several who taunted him and his friend, Yuvraj Bindra, also 13, on Saturday. The teens said one of those in the group that the attacker was in made a comment — intended as a religious or ethnic slur — at them.

"I told them to chill out," Bindra said. One of the teens immediately threatened him, he said.

The two tried to walk away, they said, but the group followed them.

"And I turn around … and little do I know this kid is about to punch me," Bedi said. "He walks up, he jumps in front of me and he hits me with a closed fist on the left side of my face."

The patka is a youth turban notable for being tied atop the head to cover a bun of hair.

Satbir Singh, 46, the father of the teen who was punched, said Friday afternoon: "We went for charges just to educate the community." Still, he said, "I feel bad for the parents of the kid who did this."

Singh said he was disappointed that only one of the teens was arrested — not the one who threatened to knock the headwear off his son’s head or the others who followed him and the other teen around, forcing them to hide until being helped by mall employees. He said police told him that only the one who actually punched him could be charged.

"To attack someone because of how they look is not right," said Singh, a real estate developer and landlord. "We need to do a better job of educating our kids."

Check back for updates on this developing story.